Son of SC officer-involved shooting suspect accused of second criminal sexual conduct of a child charge, sheriff says

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The adult son of the South Carolina man accused of shooting several law enforcement officers and killing one has been charged with another crime.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says Seth David Hopkins, 28, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the lead agency investigating the officer-involved shooting from Oct. 3, says their investigation has revealed a second sexual assault victim. The incident occurred in Florence, SC between 2009 and 2010.
Arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News for both Seth and Fred Hopkins, the suspects in last week’s mass shooting, reveal graphic details of sexual assault alleged against the younger Hopkins. These warrants state that the first assault Seth Hopkins is accused of happened between September 2017 and October 2018.
Fred Hopkins, 74, was charged with murder and six counts of attempted murder in the Oct. 3 ambush. Deputies were serving an arrest warrant at the home, which led to the shooting.
Both are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after being denied bond.
Additionally, the sheriff’s department says the three Florence County deputies are still in the hospital. Two remain in critical condition and the other has been updated to being in stable condition. The City of Florence police officer is still in the hospital.
Florence Officer Terrence Carraway, 52, died and six other officers were injured during the incident. Florence Police Department Officer Brian Hart, Officer Travis Scott, Officer Scott Williamson, Florence County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Arie Davis, FCSO Investigator Sarah Miller, and Investigator Farrah Turner were all injured.
The FBI Evidence Response Team and RCSD’s Crime Scene Unit are continuing to process the scene.
