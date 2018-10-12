Restaurant Scorecard: Businesses cited for live bugs, unwashed bowls served to customers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In the latest round of health inspections by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, a fast-food favorite received a perfect score while other businesses were penalized for things like bugs and re-using bowls before they were washed.
When DHEC inspectors stopped by Fajitas Mexican Restaurant on 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach they took note of several violations, one of them involving bowls used to serve salsa. Employees did not wash salsa bowls in between use from one customer to the next, according to the report. Other items noted by inspectors include a blocked hand sink used to store pitchers as well as the absence of paper towels at employee hand sinks in the kitchen and waitress station.
Fajitas was also cited for improperly tagging its stock of oysters. There was also opened raw pork stored over uncovered, ready to eat chicken, pineapple and sauces, the report states. There was also standing water found in the back kitchen area in front of a cooler and under the buffet table in the dining room.
Fajitas received 78 out of 100 percent on its inspection, a “B” grade.
Moving now to a restaurant popular for its buffet, K & W Cafeteria. Inspectors paid a visit to its South Kings Highway location in Myrtle Beach where they say they found live bugs moving along the kitchen baseboards, behind loose tiles, in the catering closet and in an area used to store dishes.
The restaurant was also cited for the improper cooling of chicken and steak, unidentifiable boxes covered with ice inside a walk-in freezer, dust build up on ceiling tiles throughout the kitchen, and significant grease build up on cook line equipment.
K & W received an 85, a “B” grade.
At another location with a popular breakfast buffet, Sea Captain’s House, inspectors noted violations including improper tagging on shellfish, baking pans with excessive carbon buildup and improper cold holding temperatures for foods like bacon and sausage links.
Sea Captain’s received an 89 in its inspection, an “A” grade.
At Longbeard’s Bar and Grill in Carolina Forest, inspectors didn’t find a very long list of violations. It earned 94 points in its latest inspection.
Items noted in the report include the absence of soap at a hand sink bar, new menus missing a couple of reminders and disclosure items, leaks at a few sinks in the building, and there wasn’t enough lighting in some areas.
Also on this week’s Restaurant Scorecard menu, a fast food favorite known for its Original Chicken Sandwich and of course its waffle fries…we’re talking about Chick Fil A.
The location on Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach had a visit from inspectors last week, during which it received a perfect score of 100 percent.
