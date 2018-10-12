Restaurant Scorecard: Businesses cited for live bugs, unwashed bowls served to customers

When DHEC inspectors stopped by Fajitas Mexican Restaurant on 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach they took note of several violations, one of them involving bowls used to serve salsa. Employees did not wash salsa bowls in between use from one customer to the next, according to the report. Other items noted by inspectors include a blocked hand sink used to store pitchers as well as the absence of paper towels at employee hand sinks in the kitchen and waitress station.