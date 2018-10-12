Report: Man arrested, charged after child found unresponsive in Conway home

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man is facing charges after a child he was reportedly caring for was found unresponsive this week in a Conway home.
Demond Marquise Hannah, 21, is charged with child abuse, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian and two counts of second-degree domestic violence.
According to a Conway Police Department incident report, officers responded to a home on Singleton Ridge Road Monday afternoon after the child was found unresponsive. Police say the victim had multiple life-threatening injuries.
The child’s age was not immediately available.
Hannah was identified as a suspect in the case and was arrested. He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
