Report: Man arrested, charged after child found unresponsive in Conway home

Report: Man arrested, charged after child found unresponsive in Conway home
Demond Hannah (Source: JRLDC)
October 12, 2018 at 12:22 PM EST - Updated October 12 at 12:22 PM

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man is facing charges after a child he was reportedly caring for was found unresponsive this week in a Conway home.

Demond Marquise Hannah, 21, is charged with child abuse, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian and two counts of second-degree domestic violence.

According to a Conway Police Department incident report, officers responded to a home on Singleton Ridge Road Monday afternoon after the child was found unresponsive. Police say the victim had multiple life-threatening injuries.

The child’s age was not immediately available.

Hannah was identified as a suspect in the case and was arrested. He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.