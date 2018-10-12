Pregnant woman assaulted during Facebook sale gone wrong in Conway

“She was badly bruised and skinned up over her body, it was the grace of God that her and my grandchild made it out alive,” the mother of the victim said. “Some of my neighbors saw what happened, I myself was in my home not knowing this was taking place . These people need to be stopped before they do it to someone else the public should be warn. It hurts me to see my daughter trying to be strong, but yet in a lot of pain. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”