Pregnant woman assaulted during Facebook sale gone wrong in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A woman who is 7-months pregnant said she was thrown from a truck and injured when trying to buy an iPhone that she found on Facebook.
According to a Horry County police report, the incident happened October 7 in the Summer Drive area of Conway.
Upon arrival, the officer said he spoke with the victim who said she had agreed with a man on Facebook messenger to purchase a Iphone 7 cell phone.
The victim said that shortly afterwards, the man arrived at her residence in a white pick up truck and that she did not know the man who was the driver of the truck, but she was familiar with two of the occupants inside of the vehicle.
She told the officer that she sat inside of the truck, in the passenger’s side back seat, while leaving the door open, and handed the male $200 in cash.
The man handed her the phone, then asked for it back so he could remove the sim card out of it. After he took the phone back, the victim stated that the man then accelerated the vehicle and went around a curve, causing her to fall out of the vehicle onto the pavement.
The victim sustained abrasions to her chest, both legs, both arms, and the upper part of her back.
“She was badly bruised and skinned up over her body, it was the grace of God that her and my grandchild made it out alive,” the mother of the victim said. “Some of my neighbors saw what happened, I myself was in my home not knowing this was taking place . These people need to be stopped before they do it to someone else the public should be warn. It hurts me to see my daughter trying to be strong, but yet in a lot of pain. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”
While at the hospital, the victim was able to speak with several of her relatives and friends and identify the driver of the vehicle.
This suspect has not been identified, but the suspect’s mom was advised her to make her son aware that he needs to contact Horry County Police for questioning.
