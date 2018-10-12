Northbound I-95 lane to close near Florence/ Darlington/ Dillon Counties

"Beginning at 6 p.m. today, SCDOT will close the left lane of I-95 northbound near the Great Pee Dee River at the Florence-Darlington-Dillon County line. This lane closure is needed so engineers can continue to assess the effects of Hurricanes Florence and Michael on the bridge structure. This lane closure will remain in place while this bridge is monitored and inspected to ensure the safety of the motoring public.