Northbound I-95 lane to close near Florence/ Darlington/ Dillon Counties

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The left lane of I-95 northbound near the Great Pee Dee River at the Florence-Darlington-Dillon County line will be closed Friday at 6 p.m.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation said in a press release:
"Beginning at 6 p.m. today, SCDOT will close the left lane of I-95 northbound near the Great Pee Dee River at the Florence-Darlington-Dillon County line. This lane closure is needed so engineers can continue to assess the effects of Hurricanes Florence and Michael on the bridge structure. This lane closure will remain in place while this bridge is monitored and inspected to ensure the safety of the motoring public.
Motorists traveling north on this section of I-95 should consider utilizing alternate routes. A signed detour will be in place at 6 p.m., beginning at Exit 170 and returning at Exit 181. During this lane closure, SCDOT’s State Highway Emergency Program (SHEP) will have expanded hours on I-95."
The release goes on to say that SCDOT appreciates your patience during this time and that every effort is being made to complete this work as quickly as possible while ensuring that our road and bridge infrastructure is safe for motorists.
