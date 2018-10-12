MBPD: Pizza delivery driver robbed of pizza, hot wings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A pizza delivery driver was robbed when making a delivery to an apartment early Friday morning.
According to a police report, officers with Myrtle Beach Police responded to the Hungry Howie’s Pizza located at 1601 South Kings Highway at 1:37 AM.
Police met with the victim, who says she was making a delivery to an apartment at 407 4th Avenue North when she was approached by the suspect.
He told her he was there for the pizza. He then asked the delivery driver if she could break a $100 bill. The victim said she could.
The suspect reportedly walked away to where the victim could not see him anymore. When he returned, he said “You have to options. You either give me the pizza, or I’ll go get my friend who has a gun in the bushes and we’ll handle it that way.”
The victim told police she didn’t see another person or a gun, but she says she was in fear for her life, so she handed over the food. According to the police report, more than $42 worth of food including a pizza and hot wings were taken.
The victim told police she then got into her car and the suspect demanded money from the victim. She told him she didn’t have any, and no money was taken.
When the woman tried to drive away, the suspect allegedly blocked her from shutting the car door. That’s when the victim says she put the car in reverse and drove off.
The suspect was then seen heading east on 6th Avenue North toward the Lancer Hotel. The report says officers responded to the hotel where employees said someone matching the description tried to get a room. The hotel told police they did not have a name for the suspect and he was not given a room because he is on the hotel’s “refuse service list.”
That suspect is described as a clean shaven black man with a small scar on his right cheek. According to the report, he’s about 5’ 11” tall and weighs 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball hat.
