Friday night lights resume in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It has been a month since we’ve seen pads hit the gridiron under the Friday night lights of Grand Strand’s high school football stadiums, but that changes this week.
The players that make up the nine high school teams have been counting down the days until Friday when they will storm onto the freshly painted grass to get a little bit of normalcy back after Hurricane Florence flooded much of the area.
- Aynor Blue Jackets will be on the road to Dillon High school
- Carolina Forest Panthers will host the St. James Sharks
- Conway Tigers will travel to South Florence
- Green Sea Floyds Trojans will be at home to play Lake view
- Loris Lions are heading to Cheraw
- Socastee Braves will be at home to play West Florence
- Myrtle Beach Seahawks will play at Marlboro county
- North Myrtle Beach Chiefs will be home to play Darlington
Send in your Friday night lights photos to pics@wmbfnews.com.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.