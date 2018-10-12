Flooding reported in Darlington after waters from Black Creek rise

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Waters from Black Creek have risen during overnight hours and are flooding areas of the Darlington Country Club, Shoshone Drive and Hank Haynie Drive following Michael, according to a news release.
The road on Shoshone Drive is beginning to wash out as well, the release says. Crews are assisting residents with sandbags and are available to assist with evacuation if necessary.
According to the release, fewer than 10 homes are affected at this time. The city of Darlington will continue to monitor and assess the situation.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.