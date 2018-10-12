FIRST ALERT: Picture perfect fall weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The coolest weather since early May will set the stage for a picture perfect fall weekend.
As expected, Michael’s departure from the region has allowed much cooler and drier weather to move into the Carolinas. This clear and comfortable fall weather will linger through the weekend.
Tonight will be clear and cool. In fact, it will be the coolest night since May 3rd in many locations. Temperatures will coolest across the Pee Dee where readings will drop into the lower 50s by early Saturday morning. Across the Grand Strand, morning temperatures will drop into the middle 50s.
Saturday will see sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the middle 70s.
More of the same is on tap again for Saturday night and Sunday.
A brief warm up into the 80s arrives on Monday and lasts into Tuesday. As the next cold front moves through, a few showers are likely Tuesday afternoon. This next cold front will also help deliver another round of fall temperatures by the middle and end of next week. Nighttime temperatures could drop into the 40s late next week across the inland areas.
