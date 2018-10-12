FIRST ALERT: Our first taste of Fall for the season is here!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This morning is starting off with clear skies and a light breeze, but most notably, temperatures in the 60s. Today will be the first fall-like day so far this season. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
Even cooler weather settles in for Saturday and Sunday. Nighttime temperatures will be crisp and fall-like with readings in the middle and upper 50s at the beach and lower and middle 50s inland. Daytime temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 70s with low humidity and sunny skies.
