Deadlines approaching for Disaster Unemployment Assistance in six counties

• Individuals who are unemployed due to the disaster, and do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits. • Self-employed individuals and small business owners who lost income due to the disaster. • Individuals who were prevented from working due to an injury caused by the disaster. • Individuals who have become the major supplier of household income due to the disaster-related death or injury of the previous major supplier of household income. • Individuals who are unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster. • Individuals who were to commence employment or self-employment but were prevented by the disaster.