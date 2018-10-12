Deadlines approaching for Disaster Unemployment Assistance in six counties

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Residents of Chesterfield, Dillon, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, and Marlboro counties are nearing the October 24 deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) offered to individuals whose job may have been affected by Hurricane Florence.
Individuals have 30 calendar days to file for DUA once the area has been declared eligible for assistance.
“We encourage anyone who has lost wages, due to the direct result of the storm, to apply for assistance,” said Cheryl Stanton, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW). “Regardless if you are an employee, self-employed or the owner of a small business, this program is designed for you.”
One or more the following criteria must be met to qualify for this program:
• Individuals who are unemployed due to the disaster, and do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits. • Self-employed individuals and small business owners who lost income due to the disaster. • Individuals who were prevented from working due to an injury caused by the disaster. • Individuals who have become the major supplier of household income due to the disaster-related death or injury of the previous major supplier of household income. • Individuals who are unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster. • Individuals who were to commence employment or self-employment but were prevented by the disaster.
If your job has been affected by Hurricane Florence, go to dew.sc.gov and click the MyBenefits Login in the top right corner to apply through the unemployment insurance (UI) benefits system.
You may also apply for benefits at one of the statewide SC Works centers or Connection Points. Locations and contact information can be found at dew.sc.gov/locations. For help, call 1-866-831-1724.
The following are county-by-county application filing deadlines for DUA:
Deadline for Dillon, Horry, Marion & Marlboro Counties = 10/24/2018 Chesterfield Deadline= 10/25/2018 Georgetown Deadline = 10/26/2018 Darlington & FLorence County Deadlines = 11/2/2018
