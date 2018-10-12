5 dead in Virginia due to Michael; 5 tornadoes suspected

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says five people have died across the state related to Hurricane Michael.
Five tornadoes are suspects, according to VDEM and more than 520,000 people remain without power across the state.
Additionally, more than 1,000 roads are closed across Virginia due to the heavy wind and rain that moved through Thursday night.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield said the areas of interest for investigating the tornadoes are Dinwiddie and Amelia counties and include Sutherland, Toano, Gloucester and Mansboro.
