Authorities warning parents after spike in synthetic marijuana overdoses

“It acts on the same receptors, the cannabinoid receptors that THC works on. But the main difference is its much, much more powerful, maybe 50 to 75 maybe 100 times more powerful than the regular THC. Again, it kind of depends on what compounds end up being in it, but the main things that you tend to see are hallucinations, psychosis, hypertension. A lot of times the initial symptoms would be something more along the lines of vomiting, but it can get as bad as coma and again even death,” said Dr. Ron Reynolds with Beach Family and Urgent Care.