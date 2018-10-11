Robeson County officials, residents getting set for Michael

"We go in and remove the yuck and the muck, the dry walls, the floors and start the healing process for the house," Stoltzfus said. It's a process, he said, that isn’t easy when you're devastated with back to back storms. "When it starts raining again like this... they just recovered from Matthew, just slain by Florence and now it starts to rain. It can be another trigger event for them," Stoltzfus said.However, that's where groups like Hope Force come in and with a helping hand can hopefully ease some of the pain."When you're devastated and someone comes along and love on you in practical ways, this is how we choose to love on people by helping them get their house cleaned out," Stoltzfus said.