Man accused of killing three while driving drunk denied bond again

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A man accused of killing three people after hitting them with his car while driving drunk in May was denied bond by a circuit court judge Thursday.
Police say Garth Treadway was driving drunk on Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach May 4 when he killed Nicholas Norris, Kristie Drewers, who was Norris’ girlfriend of four years, and Gulnoza Tashmatova.
He was charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in death, and one count each of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm, hit and run attended vehicle, and transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken.
Treadway was originally denied bond in Myrtle Beach municipal court back in May.
The circuit court judge said Thursday Treadway was a flight risk and a danger to the community.
Norris’ parents Steven Norris and Ashely Norris Aldridge were in the courtroom Thursday along with other family members and friends.
They say they had been praying for bond to be denied. They are satisfied with the result.
“Very relieved,” Norris Aldridge said. “Very thankful. God was here today, and God heard our prayers and denied bond.”
They also say they hope Treadway finds his way in life.
“Ultimately I hope that Mr. Treadway stays where he’s at but that he finds the Lord there,” Norris Treadway said. “And maybe he can guide others not to go down his path.”
Even though they are satisfied with the result, Norris’ parents say they can never truly get justice for what happened.
“I’ll never know the excitement of seeing him come through the door,” Norris Aldridge said. “I’ll never know that again. No momma should ever have to go through that ever.”
