FIRST ALERT: Michael moves out, fall moves in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Michael will rapidly pull away from the Carolinas tonight as much cooler and drier weather filters in.
Evening clouds and a few light showers will quickly give way to clearing skies tonight. Winds will quickly diminish late this evening. By early Friday morning, much cooler weather will be filtering into the Carolinas. Morning temperatures will drop into the upper 50s well inland and lower 60s at the beach.
Friday will be the first fall-like day so far this season. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
Even cooler weather settles in for Saturday and Sunday. Nighttime temperatures will be crisp and fall-like with readings in the middle and upper 50s at the beach and lower and middle 50s inland. Daytime temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 70s with low humidity and sunny skies.
