FIRST ALERT: Michael brings tropical storm conditions today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Michael made landfall near Panama City Beach as one of the strongest hurricanes in US history. Michael has now weakened to a tropical storm moving quickly through the Carolinas.
This morning, rain will increase in intensity and winds become gusty. Heavy pockets of rain start moving through the Pee Dee by mid to late morning. Then, by noon rain starts to lighten up just a little giving us a few breaks in between downpours. This afternoon, we could have clearing conditions, but still very gusty winds.
RAIN: Rain will increase again early Thursday morning as bands from Michael move through. The steadies and heaviest rain will fall in areas west of Interstate 95. There will be breaks in between the rain bands. Rainfall totals have been lowered a bit near the Grand Strand with totals of 1 to 2 inches now likely across the Grande Strand. Amounts of 2-4 inches are likely along and west of Interstate 95. Widespread and severe flooding are not expected.
WIND: Wind gusts of tropical storm force are likely across most of the region on Thursday. Winds of 30 to 50 mph will be common from the mid morning through the mid afternoon. Areas near the beaches may see a few gusts near 60 mph at times. Winds of this magnitude will be enough to bring down some trees in some areas along with isolated power outages.
TORNADO RISK: A few tornadoes will be possible on Thursday as rain bands from Michael move through.
