FIRST ALERT: Michael brings tropical storm conditions today

RAIN: Rain will increase again early Thursday morning as bands from Michael move through. The steadies and heaviest rain will fall in areas west of Interstate 95. There will be breaks in between the rain bands. Rainfall totals have been lowered a bit near the Grand Strand with totals of 1 to 2 inches now likely across the Grande Strand. Amounts of 2-4 inches are likely along and west of Interstate 95. Widespread and severe flooding are not expected.