Darlington Co. Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle struck by 18-wheeler

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington County Sheriff’s Office deputy is expected to be okay after their patrol vehicle was struck by an 18-wheeler Thursday.
According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office, the deputy was traveling on Timmonsville Highway toward I-20 from Darlington and was attempting to turn left into a driveway near Dewitt Circle. The truck, which was traveling in the same direction, crossed the double yellow center line and struck the side of the patrol vehicle, Kilgo says.
The deputy was transported to a local hospital. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.