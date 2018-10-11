Class back in session after Hurricane Michael

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Class will be back in session on Friday following the second tropical system to hit the area.
On Wednesday, schools announced closures ahead of Hurricane Michael for the safety of students and faculty. Those same schools are beginning to notify people that they can return to school on Friday.
Horry County Schools post on Facebook that schools and offices will open tomorrow, Friday, October 12, and operate on a normal schedule. Athletics and extracurricular activities will also resume their normal schedules unless otherwise notified.
Other schools that have announced classes resuming are:
- Dillon School District Three and Four will operate on a regular schedule for all students and staff Friday October 12, 2018.
- Lee County School District will operate on a regular schedule on Friday, October 12, 2018.
- MMTC Conway is reopening at 1pm today, Thursday, October 11th. Evening classes will be held as scheduled.
- Georgetown County School District will operate on a regular schedule on Friday, October 12.
- Scotland County Schools will operate on a regular schedule for students and staff on Friday, October 12.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.