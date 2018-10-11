CCU Preps For First Home Game Since Hurricane Florence

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - This past August, the Chants were picked to finish DEAD LAST in their 2nd year in the Sun Belt conference. Over a month into the season, CCU isn’t just surviving in their new home -They’re thriving with a chance to be in a bowl game this year.
Not counting the loss at Troy, CCU got off to a 3 and 1 start - not bad for a team picked to finish last in their conference. With Louisiana Monroe coming to town Saturday night, Head Coach Joe Moglia expects the team to come out with some juice.. especially since they haven’t played at home since September 8th due to Hurricane Florence.
“They beat us a year ago. They got everybody back, and if there is ever a time to turn the program around, or turn their season around, this is the time,” said Head Coach Joe Moglia.
To put the Chants success into perspective, their 3 wins so far already tie last season’s total.
Senior Running Back Marcus Outlow remembers what happened during last year’s matchup.
“We’re really aware of what happened last year with the shootout and more-so on our part just eliminated the penalties and eliminating the little mistakes and then just coming out here trying to play a perfect game,” he said. “It’s not going to be perfect but the more we can limit those mistakes on our part, the better off our offense will be.”
Coach Moglia agrees.
“We have to focus on ourselves. We have to focus and take care of our business and then be ready to go Saturday night.”
They’re optimistic with 3 wins away of being bowl eligible...
“It’s exciting but at the same time, if anything, it just pushes us to work even harder. We want to ensure we get our names definitely next to somebody’s bowl game instead of just a what if so if anything, I feel like it fuels our fire a lot more.”
ESPN bowl projections have CCU playing either San Diego State or Air Force at the Arizona Bowl in Tucson.
