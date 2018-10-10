Man shot at Georgetown convenience store in hospital; suspect on the lose

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A shooting in the Francis Marion Convenience Store parking lot in Georgetown has put one man in the hospital.
According to the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. when Jed Coleman, 20, of McClellanville is suspected of firing a gun and wounding Joshua Allen Miller, 24, of Georgetown.
The store is located at the intersection of North Fraser Street and Browns Ferry Road.
Coleman is described as a black man, 6-2 and 205 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.
The shooting is under investigation.
