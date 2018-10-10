Sheriff’s office investigator hospitalized after experiencing ‘adverse reaction’ while inspecting evidence

Sheriff’s office investigator hospitalized after experiencing ‘adverse reaction’ while inspecting evidence
Raycom Media/file
October 10, 2018 at 11:30 AM EST - Updated October 10 at 11:35 AM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A sheriff’s office investigator was hospitalized Wednesday after experiencing an adverse reaction while inspecting evidence from Tuesday’s shooting incident in the Francis Marion Convenience Store parking lot, according to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigator was transported to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

“The investigator seems to be recovering, and is expected to make a full recovery,” Georgetown County Assistant Sheriff Carter Weaver said.

