School closings come in ahead of Michael

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – School closings have begun to come in ahead of Michael’s impacts to the Carolinas on Thursday.
According to information from district officials, Dillon School District Three and Four will be closed Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Due to the forecast of tropical storm force winds and the potential for flooding as a result of Hurricane Michael, Florence County School District Three will be closed Thursday, Oct. 11, for students and employees whose contracts are 190 days or less.
The district will also operate on a two-hour delay for students on Friday, Oct. 12. Employees should report at their normal times Friday. In addition, after-school programs that provide bus transportation for students are cancelled for Wednesday, according to information from FCSD3.
Florence County School District Five (Johnsonville) will be closed on Thursday, October 11, due to impending weather from Hurricane Michael. All after school activities are cancelled Wednesday afternoon. On Friday, October 12, we will the district will operate under a two-hour delay.
Due to the impending weather conditions, including winds projected at a rate that will make operating buses unsafe, the Marion County School District will be closed Thursday, October 11, 2018. All student activities for this afternoon, Wednesday, October 10, 2018, and Thursday are canceled.
Check back with this list as more cancellations come in.
