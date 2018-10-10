Rosewood residents prepare for Hurricane Michael while still recovering from Hurricane Florence

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Rosewood neighborhood in Socastee was one of the hardest hit areas in Horry County by flooding after Hurricane Florence. Now, the people who live there are hoping for minimal impacts from Hurricane Michael just four weeks after Florence hit.
The yards in the Rosewood area are lined with contaminated items from inside the homes. Furniture, electronics and everything in between sits in piles alongside the road.
The recovery process in Rosewood is still in the early stages. The people there are devastated after the flooding from Florence.
“I was born and raised in Florence,” Carol Le said. “And I told my husband, now I hate the name Florence. He says, ‘Let’s move back to Florence,’ and I told him no.”
Le has lived in the Rosewood area since the mid-90s. She says she’s worried about how Hurricane Michael could slow down the recovery process.
“The yard’s going to be flooded again, because it’s still got water,” she said.
Tamega Stukes just moved to the area seven months ago. She says she’s not too worried about Michael simply because Florence was so much worse.
“I don’t want to hear about it so it’s kind of just passing over my head,” Stukes said. “I don’t think Michael can do any worse than what’s already been done. So if he comes, he comes, if he doesn’t then still whatever, the worst of it is already done.”
