Prosecution responds to defense’s motion to strike the death penalty in case against Brandon Council

The defense asked the court for more notice for that described victim testimony. The prosecution argues that would be unfair to the victims’ family members and friends because it would essentially require them to preview or script their testimony. Prosecutors claim “the victims’ deaths took an emotional toll on each of these ‘survivors,’ and that emotional toll is renewed every time they are asked to talk about the victims.” The response also argues that pain is not something the court should ask the witnesses to do more than once or require the witnesses to script.