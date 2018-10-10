Police seek suspect after convenience store robbed at gunpoint

According to Cpl. Thomas Vest with MBPD, officers were dispatched to the incident at the Sea Mart Convenience Store Wednesday around 4:15 a.m. Police say the suspect showed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build and dark hair, last seen wearing a light blue shirt, a white and grey Under Armour hat, tan pants, checker-board shoes and dark sunglasses. Vest says the suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous, was seen running from the store.