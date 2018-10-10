Police seek suspect after convenience store robbed at gunpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an armed robbery suspect.
According to Cpl. Thomas Vest with MBPD, officers were dispatched to the incident at the Sea Mart Convenience Store Wednesday around 4:15 a.m. Police say the suspect showed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build and dark hair, last seen wearing a light blue shirt, a white and grey Under Armour hat, tan pants, checker-board shoes and dark sunglasses. Vest says the suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous, was seen running from the store.
If you know who the suspect is or have any information, please contact Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.
