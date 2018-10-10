Lee’s Landing community still facing floodwaters weeks after Florence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We continue to keep a close eye on Hurricane Michael and its track. At the same time, many people in our area are dealing with the impacts Florence left behind with its devastating floodwaters.
It’s been nearly three weeks since we’ve showed you what people in the Lee’s Landing community have been dealing with. The waters have receded quite a bit, but people are still dealing with up to two feet of flood waters in some areas. Some still are forced to boat to their homes.
Dan Stachowiak has experienced flooding the four years he’s lived in the Lee's Landing neighborhood and said this is the worst he’s ever had to deal with.
He says he got very lucky this time around with the water just four inches from entering his home that's raised on stilts. But, he still feels for the rest of the community that didn't.
“Wondering, not knowing if it was getting inside the house, that’s a game changer. The feeling of relief when it didn’t get in, was great. But at the same time, you feel bad that friends and neighbors that you know aren’t so lucky-- so my heart goes out to them,” said Stachowiak.
Some of his neighbors came back to their home to see two feet of water inside and they say their home is a total loss. Stachowiak said the water reached as high as 12 feet at his gates. There is substantial damage underneath his home, including his dock that was ripped off and now in the neighbor’s yard. “The ceiling fans, all up in here—behind you, the ceiling’s ripped out, insulation’s hanging down. So, we’ll have to tear all of this out and re-do all of that. Fortunately, we don’t have duct work in our floors, so we don’t have to deal with that,” said Stachowiak.
Stachowiak said he just wants his normal life back. Right now, it’s a waiting game until the water fully recedes. Once homes and roads are accessible, FEMA and insurance adjustors can start to assess the damage. What Stachowiak calls his "paradise" is now something he has to re-build.
“It’s getting things out, coming back cleaning up and rebuilding. But the lifestyle, you can’t put a price on that. My kids love it, they go out in the boat every day, they swim, they love it… and I’ll never be able to replace this. Now, the headache that comes along with it, you either can deal with it or you can’t .. so far I can still deal with it,” said Stachowiak.
Although the water never entered his home, Stachowiak is still looking at a long couple months of recovery. Stachowiak said his neighbors that got water in their homes are looking at up to a year. Once the water recedes, Stachowiak said the community will come together to clean up debris left from the flooding.
“You know it’s a big mess, it’s not just your property. Because the wetlands behind us, all the garbage that comes through the rivers, winds up in there. So, we’ll have people’s gas tanks, you know the 100-gallon propane tanks, we’ll have barbeque grills, we’ll have just garbage… and no one comes and cleans that up. So, as a community, we all get together and do that. There’s going to be 4 inches of sand and mud in the road, in our driveway, in our yard,” said Stachowiak.
Power was restored to parts of the area Tuesday morning. Those who live in Lee's Landing say as far as the rebuilding process, they're just going to take it day by day and see what happens.
