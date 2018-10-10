Florence One school bus involved in crash Wednesday morning

By Brad Dickerson | October 10, 2018 at 8:00 AM EST - Updated October 10 at 8:00 AM

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence 1 School District bus was involved a crash Wednesday morning, according to district spokesperson Pam Little-McDaniel.

The collision happened in the area of East Palmetto Street and McCurdy Road. Little-McDaniel said the bus was headed to Lester Elementary School.

According to Little-McDaniel, the bus was struck as the driver made a turn onto Palmetto Street.

She added that there were no injuries to either the students on board or the bus driver.

