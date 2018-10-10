FIRST ALERT: Off and on downpours today and tropical storm conditions tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical moisture will increase rain across the region on today followed by Michael on Thursday.
We’ll have gusty winds at times and occasional downpours with highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday will see Michael sweep through the Carolinas as a tropical storm. Most of the impacts from Michael will arrive from midday Thursday into Thursday evening.
RAIN: Locally heavy rainfall will move through and total 2 to 4 inches in most areas. Amounts of 3 to 6 inches along and west of Interstate 95. This may lead to areas of minor flash flooding and road flooding at times, but widespread and severe flooding are not expected.
WIND: Wind gusts of tropical storm force are likely across most of the region on Thursday. Winds of 30 to 50 mph will be common late in the day. Areas near the beaches will likely see gusts near 60 mph at times. Winds of this magnitude will be enough to bring down some trees in some areas along with isolated power outages.
TORNADO RISK: A few tornadoes will be possible on Thursday as rain bands from Michael move through.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.