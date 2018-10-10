Conway prepares for potential impacts from Michael

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The City of Conway has announced it will move to OPCON level 3 beginning Thursday morning ahead of Michael’s arrival.
Meanwhile, many in Conway are still working to get their lives back together after flooding from Florence left homes submerged in several feet of water. Houses here, still drying out as Michael threatens to bring inches of rain.
“It’s definitely scary for people, I mean you’re not even back into your home," said Taylor Newell, spokesperson for the City of Conway.
The City of Conway is preparing for impacts from the storm, activating it’s Emergency Operations Center and upping staff for the police and fire departments. All while trying to get piles of debris cleaned up.
“They’ve been working some really late hours trying to pick up as much as they can. Our crews have been out and about trying to get everything they can off the road before we start getting that heavy rain and wind," said Newell.
People who live in Conway, still dealing with flood damage. Scott Johnson with the Rock Church has been helping clear out many homes, and says while some homeowners are feeling numb, for others, emotions are still running high.
“Some people just jump right in and help and some are just totally devastated," said Johnson.
Johnson says the arrival of Michael will cause a minor setback to the recovery process.
“It will slow us down a bit, it’s just more water, most of the things we’re bringing out of the house are already wet anyway. So, really I think it’s going to be more of a slowdown just for volunteers and more water," said Johnson.
Still, he says, it makes an already difficult situation worse.
“It’s still salt in the wounds for sure, but we’re intrepid we’re going to keep on going,” said Johnson.
