AT&T's WarnerMedia to offer their own streaming service

FILE - This July 27, 2017, file photo shows an AT&T logo at a store in Hialeah, Fla. AT&T and WarnerMedia are joining the ever-expanding list of companies offering a streaming video service. They say the service due to launch in late 2019 will include films, TV shows, documentaries, animation and other offerings. No pricing was announced. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File) (Alan Diaz)