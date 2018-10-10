Aberdeen neighborhood in Longs prepares for Michael while still recovering from Florence

LONGS, SC (WMBF) - People who live in the Aberdeen neighborhood in Longs are still just starting the recovery process after Hurricane Florence.
Florence caused flooding to get worse than it’s ever been in the neighborhood. Lots of people have started gutting their homes since so many of the items inside were contaminated from floodwaters.
Now, with the effects of Hurricane Michael on their way to the Carolinas, people in Aberdeen are hoping for the best.
“We’re trying to dry everything out now, and I think it might make drying out a little bit slower,” Judy Hardin said.
Hardin has lived in Aberdeen for 25 years. She’s never seen any flooding like the flooding from Florence though.
She says flood insurance has come in handy this time around.
There are also some worries from neighbors about the strong winds expected to make their way through Longs from Michael, especially because of all the debris in the yards.
“That’s definitely a concern,” Hardin said.
Horry County contractors began removing some of the debris Monday, but there is still lots of work to be done.
Other people aren’t as worried about Michael.
Leon Weber has lived in Aberdeen for 17 years. He says there’s no way it will be as bad as what he’s already been through.
“The water has receded enough, so I’m not worried,” Weber said. “Even if we got six or eight inches of rain, it’s not going to be a bother. We’re just going to button the house up, and ride her out. We’ll be in good shape.”
