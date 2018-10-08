1,000 wild horses could be sold to slaughterhouses

(KXXV) - The U.S. Forest Service is set to round up 1,000 wild horses in California and many of them could be sold to slaughterhouses, according to The Sacramento Bee.
The roundup is set to begin on Tuesday and last through the rest of the month. The targeted horses will be from the Devil’s Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory inside the Modoc National Forest.
According to the Modoc National Forest Supervisor Amanda McAdams, the area is supposed to have up to 400 horses, but the area has almost 4,000 animals.
The U.S. Department of Interior oversees most of America’s wild horses and prohibits selling them to slaughterhouses, but the U.S. Forest Service is underneath the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and there are no restrictions.
The horses will be made available for adoption, but after 30 days, all horses 10 years and older will be made for sale without limitations for $1 each. There are an estimated 300 animals that could be sold.
The American Wild Horse Campaign said the government is “exploiting a legal loophole,” that will result in the slaughter of hundreds of animals, The Sacramento Bee reports.
