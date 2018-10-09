WATCH LIVE: State, defense give opening statements in Tammy Moorer kidnapping trial

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The kidnapping trial of Tammy Moorer began with opening statements on Tuesday morning.
Moorer is charged in connection with the Decemember 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.
“We are here because she can’t be,” solicitor Christopher Helms said during his opening statement while pointing to a photo of Elvis that was displayed for the jury.
In their opening, the prosecution noted that Elvis and Tammy Moorer’s husband, Sidney Moorer, had a relationship. Eventually, the defendant called Elvis to confront her.
The prosecution said during its opening that witnesses will testify that Heather was scared.
Defense attorney Casey Brown said in his opening statement no one is going to get on the witness stand and say Tammy Moorer and Heather Elvis were physically together. He added there is no evidence from Elvis showing she was in the Moorers' truck.
Previously, Sidney Moorer tried for kidnapping. His June 2016 trial ended in a hung jury.
