Want election results? On West Coast, patience is required

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2016, file photo, Secretary of State Kim Wyman, left, smiles as she looks on during a meeting of Washington state's Electoral College in Olympia, Wash. Washington is one of just three states that conduct all of their elections by mail, it's the only one of those three that allows ballots to be postmarked on Election Day, meaning those ballots often don't reach election officials for a few more days. "Fast is good, and I guarantee you that there's nothing more that the counties want than to get the results out quickly," Wyman said. "But it's more important to make sure that they're accurate." (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) (AP)