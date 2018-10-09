Wake service for man killed in shooting at RipTydz set for Wednesday

Renessa Montcalm and Roger Ramos, the man who was killed in a shooting at RipTydz. (Courtesy: Renessa Montcalm)
October 9, 2018 at 11:13 AM EST - Updated October 9 at 11:13 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Christian wake service for the man who was fatally shot early-Sunday morning at a Myrtle Beach grille and bar will be held on Wednesday at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.

The service for Roger Ramos, 25, will begin at 4:00 p.m., with visitation to follow until 7:00 p.m.

Jakkari Jaquille De’Andre Brown, 24, has been charged with Ramos’ murder. He is also facing charges of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful use of a weapon and carrying a pistol or firearm into a premise of a business selling alcohol, beer or wine.

A judge failed to set bond for the suspect in a court hearing on Monday. Brown is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

