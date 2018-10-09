TROPICS: Michael blasts through the Carolinas Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Michael is a category 1 hurricane and is forecast to be a category 3 hurricane by the time of landfall.
Michael will then move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and Tuesday night, and is expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move northeastward across the Carolinas Wednesday night and Thursday.
LOCAL IMPACTS:
After landfall in northern Florida, Michael will race northeastward and through the Carolinas Thursday. While the hurricane will weaken quickly after landfall, it is expected to remain a strong tropical storm as it passes through the Carolinas. Wind gusts to tropical storm force, locally heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Michael will be nothing like Florence which took 3 days to move through the region. Michael will be in and out of the Carolinas over the span of 18-24 hours.
RAINFALL:
This is NOT another Florence. Michael will be a fast-moving, quick-hitting system as it moves through the Carolinas. While some periods of heavy rain are likely, it will not last very long. Based on the latest forecast track, two to four inches of rain are possible with isolated higher amounts up to 6 inches. These rainfall amounts may lead to areas of street flooding and minor flash flooding, but widespread flooding is not anticipated at this time. There may be a small rise on area rivers following Michael.
WIND:
Michael will weaken quickly as it moves through the southeastern US and the Carolinas by Thursday. However, the fast speed of the system may allow for gusty winds to tropical storm force near and along the track through the Carolinas. Based on the latest forecast track and intensity, wind gusts of 30-50 may develop Thursday. Winds of this magnitude will be capable of knocking down some trees and result in isolated power outages.
SURGE:
With the system tracking inland from the coast, major storm surge is not likely, however a period of rough surf and beach erosion may develop later this week as strong on-shore winds develop.
TORNADOES:
With Michael tracking through the Carolinas, areas near and east of the track will have the risk of a few isolated tornadoes Thursday.
