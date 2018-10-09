Taste of the Town returns to Myrtle Beach for 35th year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 35th Annual Taste of the Town returns to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Tuesday evening.
According to a press release, Taste of the Town features dozens of the area’s finest restaurants serving up Tapas-style samplings of their menu specialties. Dishes typically cost between two to four tickets per serving. New this year will be a grouping of the area’s best food trucks.
Participating restaurants include 21 Main Prime Steakhouse, Carolina Roadhouse, Mr. Fish, Sea Captain’s House, Sticky Fingers, and many others.
Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event will end at 10 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $5 at www.totmb.org. Tickets at the door will be sold for $6. Children 14 and under are free with a paying adult.
Food tickets will be sold at the event for $1 per ticket. Parking is available for $5 at the convention center unless a person has a city of Myrtle Beach sticker. Free parking is available across the street at the old Myrtle Square Mall lot.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.