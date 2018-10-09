Taste of the Town returns to Myrtle Beach for 35th year

Taste of the Town returns to Myrtle Beach for 35th year
The 35th Annual Taste of the Town returns to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Tuesday. (Source: TOTMB.org)
By WMBF News Staff | October 9, 2018 at 2:19 PM EST - Updated October 9 at 2:19 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 35th Annual Taste of the Town returns to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Tuesday evening.

According to a press release, Taste of the Town features dozens of the area’s finest restaurants serving up Tapas-style samplings of their menu specialties. Dishes typically cost between two to four tickets per serving. New this year will be a grouping of the area’s best food trucks.

Participating restaurants include 21 Main Prime Steakhouse, Carolina Roadhouse, Mr. Fish, Sea Captain’s House, Sticky Fingers, and many others.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event will end at 10 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $5 at www.totmb.org. Tickets at the door will be sold for $6. Children 14 and under are free with a paying adult.

Food tickets will be sold at the event for $1 per ticket. Parking is available for $5 at the convention center unless a person has a city of Myrtle Beach sticker. Free parking is available across the street at the old Myrtle Square Mall lot.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.