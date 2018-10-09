Suspect in custody after man reportedly punched, robbed at gunpoint

At around 7:30 p.m. on October 6, police responded to the 200 block of South Myrtle Street in regards to a weapon discharge, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The 33-year-old victim, who spoke to police via a translator, said he was robbed in the 600 block of Collins Street. The victim stated he was in the area to meet up with his former roommate and friend, a 28-year-old woman. When he arrived at her home, Thompson was reportedly sitting on the front porch of the residence.