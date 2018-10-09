Suspect in custody after man reportedly punched, robbed at gunpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man is facing charges after allegedly punching and robbing another man at gunpoint on Collins Street last weekend.
Javed Aaquid Thompson, 25, is charged with armed robbery, simple possession of marijuana and fugitive from justice warrant.
At around 7:30 p.m. on October 6, police responded to the 200 block of South Myrtle Street in regards to a weapon discharge, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The 33-year-old victim, who spoke to police via a translator, said he was robbed in the 600 block of Collins Street. The victim stated he was in the area to meet up with his former roommate and friend, a 28-year-old woman. When he arrived at her home, Thompson was reportedly sitting on the front porch of the residence.
According to the report, the suspect pointed a black handgun at the victim and demanded money. Police say the victim handed Thompson $30 before the suspect punched him in the face. The victim then ran back to his home to call police.
Police searched for the suspect but failed to locate him. After hearing what happened, the woman confronted Thompson, the report says. According to police, the suspect told her that he robbed the victim and punched him in the face in self-defense because he did not know who he was. Police say the suspect gave her the money that was robbed to return to the victim.
Thompson is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $130,407 bond.
