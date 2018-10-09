Officials: Power lines ignited fatal blaze in California

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, people walk past a fallen transformer and downed power lines in Santa Rosa, Calif. California fire officials say sagging Pacific Gas and Electric power lines that made contact ignited a blaze last year in California that killed four people and injured a firefighter. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, that strong winds caused the lines to come into contact and send molten material onto dry vegetation in Yuba County. It was one of several wildfires that swept through Northern California that month, killing 44 people. (Nhat V. Meyer/San Jose Mercury News via AP, File) (AP)