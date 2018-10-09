Myrtle Beach named autism-friendly city

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach was proclaimed an “Autism Friendly City” on Tuesday.
It’s an effort the Champion Autism Network has been working on for several years. The group’s goal is to spread autism education and support families dealing with autism.
“It’s just wonderful to have a larger area and a larger city provide support and awareness for our people,” said Becky Large, director of the Champion Autism Network Director.
Myrtle Beach is the second Grand Strand community to become autism friendly. Surfside Beach made the announcement in 2016. City officials already work with the Champion Autism Network to hold events like Dave and Buster’s sensory-friendly nights and sensory-friendly bowling.
"It means more acceptance for my child and more acceptance for my community and my family. A lot of places will not be more aware of children on the spectrum and hopefully be trained or taught with what to expect when seeing a child on the spectrum. I hope this proclamation will give us a lot more acceptance,” said Regina Glazer.
When members of the Champion Autism Network addressed the city council, they asked that each of them take a CAN training program that they currently hold for businesses and venues.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.