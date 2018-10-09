Man accused of setting Myrtle Beach area home on fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly setting fire to a Myrtle Beach area home before fleeing the scene.
Fred Hall, 45, is charged with second-degree arson, possession of a schedule IV drug and possession of contraband in county jail.
According to an Horry County Police Department report, police responded to the incident on Gwen Drive at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The victims told police they have had issues with the suspect in the past, in which he reportedly threatened to burn down their house and kill them. One of victims said he went outside and saw Hall walking down Trammel Drive when he began to smell something burning. When he left the back porch of the home, he saw the siding on his house on fire, the report states.
Police say two other victims got water from the home to extinguish the fire. According to police, a victim went looking for the suspect and found him a short distance away. After being confronted, Hall reportedly said, “you damn right, and I’m gonna kill all y’all before this is through.”
About 16 hours after the alleged incident, police found Hall walking in the area of Coalition Drive where he was arrested on an arson warrant and transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. While being searched by jail staff, cocaine was reportedly found in Hall’s socks.
Hall is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $30,000 bond.
