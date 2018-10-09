Man accused of setting Myrtle Beach area home on fire

According to an Horry County Police Department report, police responded to the incident on Gwen Drive at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The victims told police they have had issues with the suspect in the past, in which he reportedly threatened to burn down their house and kill them. One of victims said he went outside and saw Hall walking down Trammel Drive when he began to smell something burning. When he left the back porch of the home, he saw the siding on his house on fire, the report states.