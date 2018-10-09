Lane closures on U.S. 501 Bypass to begin Tuesday night

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Nighttime lane closures on U.S. 501 Bypass will begin Tuesday evening as crews remove debris.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the lane closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The left lane in the southbound direction on the U.S. 501 Bypass will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Both northbound lanes in this area will be paced periodically throughout the night.
The debris removal is being done to remove drainage along the median barrier wall on the U.S. 501 Bypass between Conway and S.C. 544, the release stated.
Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and to expect traffic congestion.
