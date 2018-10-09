Horry County launches smartphone app

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Government has released a new smartphone app that puts important information in the palm of your hands. It’s called HCConnect and it’s free to download on both Apple and Android phones.
The app provides information that matters to you at your fingertips.
"That's what this app gives the citizen the ability to do, is say 'this is my world and I want to know what's going on in my little corner of the world',” said Tim Oliver, Director of IT for Horry County.
HCConnect is tailored to each specific user. It's profile-driven which means you decide what you'd like to see, ranging anywhere from permits in your neighborhood to reported crimes nearby. It’s also a way for out-of-town property owners to keep tabs on the area.
"The app is designed to be quick and to the point. I want to do this, how do I do it? I want to interact with the county, I want to submit a 311 request, I want to get information or provide information,” said Oliver.
Designed and developed entirely by Horry County’s IT Department, it allows the county to instantly send emergency alerts and disaster-related information without waiting for a third-party vendor.
“Now we have the ability to push that information out to the users, be it road closures or what they need to do to take advantage of debris pickup or other provisions that are out there. We now have the ability to feed that to them,” said Oliver.
The app is also useful for visitors, giving tourists the ability to look up things like amenities or beach access points and get driving directions from their current location.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.