Florence man pleads guilty to federal firearm charge

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Florence man has entered a guilty plea in federal court of a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, which is in violation of the law.
According to a press release from United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon, Trevor Winfield Evins, 35, is prohibited under federal law from possessing a firearm or ammunition based upon prior convictions.
It is said that the evidence presented at the change of plea hearing said that on October 18, 2017, an officer with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling near Saluda Drive and Madison Avenue and attempted to stop Evins for a traffic violation.
Evins fled, leading police on a vehicle chase before eventually stopping his car and fleeing on foot.
FCSO officers located Evins after a search of the area. A search of the car driven by Evins uncovered quantity amounts of marijuana and cocaine, and a loaded 9mm pistol was found hidden in the engine compartment.
Evins has a prior federal court conviction for a felon in possession of a firearm and a state court conviction for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, and 3 years of supervised release.
