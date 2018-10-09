FIRST ALERT: Showers today, Michael dashes through Thursday

Highs will be in the mid 80s this afternoon. Rain chances start to ramp up overnight tonight and tropical moisture brings more widespread rain Wednesday. Hurricane Michael makes landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast tomorrow and then races through the Carolinas Thursday. Michael will be a fast-moving, quick-hitting system as it moves through the Carolinas. While some periods of heavy rain are likely, it will not last very long. Based on the latest forecast track, two to four inches of rain are possible with isolated higher amounts up to 6 inches. These rainfall amounts may lead to areas of street flooding and minor flash flooding, but widespread flooding is not anticipated at this time. There may be a small rise on area rivers following Michael.