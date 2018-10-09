FIRST ALERT: Rain increases Wednesday, Michael blows through Thursday.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical moisture will increase rain across the region on Wednesday followed by Michael on Thursday.
A surge of moisture will arrive in the Carolinas tonight and Wednesday. This will result in a continuation of gusty winds at times and occasional downpours.
Tonight will see the risk of showers increasing after midnight. It will be mild and muggy with temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 70s.
Rain will be likely off and on at times on Wednesday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times especially from the morning hours into the early afternoon. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures a bit cooler with afternoon readings in the lower 80s.
Thursday will see Michael sweep through the Carolinas as a tropical storm. Most of the impacts from Michael will arrive from midday Thursday into Thursday evening.
RAIN: Locally heavy rainfall will move through and total 2 to 4 inches in most areas. Amounts of 3 to 6 inches along and west of Interstate 95. This may lead to areas of minor flash flooding and road flooding at times, but widespread and severe flooding are not expected.
WIND: Wind gusts of tropical storm force are likely across most of the region on Thursday. Winds of 30 to 50 mph will be common late in the day. Areas near the beaches will likely see gusts near 60 mph at times. Winds of this magnitude will be enough to bring down some trees in some areas along with isolated power outages.
TORNADO RISK: A few tornadoes will be possible on Thursday as rain bands from Michael move through.
SURGE: Strong onshore winds will result in rough surf at times on Thursday. Minor coastal flooding could develop at times in flood prone areas. Beach erosion will also be possible.
Michael quickly moves out of the region Thursday night. Sunshine and much cooler weather arrives Friday and into the weekend.
