Ethics hearing set for Myrtle Beach attorney, former MBACC chairman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More than 9 years after being accused of state ethics violations, a Myrtle Beach attorney and the former Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce chairman is scheduled to appear before the State Ethics Commission.
Robert “Shep” Guyton is scheduled for a hearing on Jan. 17, 2019, officials with the State Ethics Commission confirm.
Guyton, who declined to comment on the matter, was originally set to appear for a hearing in 2010, but the case was postponed while federal authorities completed a criminal investigation. When the federal case was closed in 2016, the ethics commission scheduled a hearing for 2017. However, a new ethics panel was appointed that year and the commission changed staff attorneys, further delaying the process.
Guyton is accused of funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations through more than a dozen corporations in 2009, according to ethics commission records, according to My Horry News.
Guyton will have the opportunity to present exhibits and call witnesses at his hearing, which will be closed to the public unless he requests that it be open. However, ethics officials have said the commission’s findings will be released regardless of the outcome of the hearing.
When asked to comment on the case’s delay, the State Ethics Commission stated it had no further comment at this time.
