City Council to declare Myrtle Beach an autism-friendly destination

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Council will issue a resolution on Tuesday declaring the city an autism-friendly destination, according to a news release from Champion Autism Network.
Surfside Beach issued the same resolution in January 2016.
The autism friendly destination effort works to make the public-at large, businesses, venues, hotels, resorts and venues aware of the needs and challenges of those with autism and their families, offering traditional family experiences modified for those with autism, the release says.
“The more support, understanding, awareness and involvement our families can have the better off we all are,” said Becky Large, the executive director of Champion Autism Network. “With the support of our surrounding community, we look forward to serving those impacted by autism in and around the Grand Strand.”
To learn more about the Champion Autism Network, click here.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.