World stocks slide after IMF trims economic outlook

IMF DOWNGRADE: The International Monetary Fund has revised its outlook for the global economy, citing rising interest rates and growing tensions over trade. It said the global economy will grow 3.7 percent this year, the same as in 2017 but down from the 3.9 percent it was forecasting for 2018 in July. The report comes on the eve of the Oct. 12-14 meetings in Bali, Indonesia, of the IMF and its sister lending organization, the World Bank. IMF believes that the Chinese economy will grow by 6.6 percent this year as previously forecasted. But the fund lowered China's economic outlook for 2019 to 6.2 percent, which would be the country's slowest growth since 1990.